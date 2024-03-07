Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Brighton player Steve Sidwell gave a simple but perfect analysis as Brighton’s European adventure turned into a nightmare after they were blown away by Roma.

Roberto De Zerbi had guided the Seagulls through to the Europa League last-16 with a four-match winning run in the competition, but first-half goals by Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku put the visitors on the ropes in Rome.

Worse was to follow after the break with Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante able to score in quick succession to essentially kill the tie.

Roberto De Zerbi saw his side suffer a 4-0 loss in Roma

The Premier League outfit did have their chances with Danny Welbeck denied on several occasions, but injury-hit Brighton need a miracle to overturn a four-goal deficit in next week’s second leg.

The Seagulls were wide open at times in Rome as De Zerbi’s risk and reward style of play was punished in the most painful fashion.

“De Zerbi only knows one way,” said Sidwell speaking on TNT Sports. And De Zerbi’s way is risk and reward. When it works well Brighton are one of the best teams around and can match most teams in the Premier League.

But of late, Albion have looked wide open and the protection in front of the defence is no longer there.

Billy Gilmour and Pascal Gross have performed well at times this term but the losing Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister last summer cannot be underestimated, especially in these matches played at the highest level.

Sidwell’s fellow pundit Michael Owen had some sympathy with Brighton. “4-0 was a bit harsh,” he added. “It was more of a 3-1 and that would have given them a slight glimmer [of hope] for the second leg.”