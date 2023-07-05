NationalWorldTV
Ex-Brighton and Crawley Town star to be managed by Hannah Dingley after Forest Green move

Former Brighton midfielder Teddy Jenks will have a history-making new manager as he prepares for his first season at Forest Green Rovers
By Derren Howard
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST
Teddy Jenks left Brighton last month and moved to League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers
Teddy Jenks left Brighton last month and moved to League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers

Jenks, 21, joined the League Two club after he was released by Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

He made just two senior appearances for the Seagulls, which both came in the EFL Cup, and spent last season on loan at Crawley Town, making 21 appearances before a hamstring injury ended his campaign.

He signed for Forest Green and looked set to kick-start his career under the management of former Everton and Rangers striker Duncan Ferguson. The club however parted company with Ferguson yesterday and have installed Hannah Dingley as caretaker head coach, making her the first woman to take charge of an English Football League club.

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said on the club website: “Hannah was the natural choice for us to be first team interim head coach.

“She’s done a fantastic job leading our academy and is well aligned with the values of the club.

“It’s perhaps telling for the men’s game that in making this appointment on merit, we’ll break new ground – and Hannah will be the first female head coach in English (men’s) football.”

Dingley will continue preparations for the club’s opening pre-season fixture against non-league Melksham Town on Wednesday night.

“I’m really excited for this next step of my career,” she said. “Pre-season has just begun, and the full season kicks off very soon. It’s an exciting time in football.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club.”

