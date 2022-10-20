Dick Knight was the chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion between 1997 to 2009.

Knight, 84, travelled to Brentford last Friday and was having trouble gaining access to the GTECH Community Stadium and vented his frustrations at the Brentford steward trying to address the issue.

The incident that saw Knight swearing at the Brentford staff, was caught on video by some supporters and circulated widely on social media.

Knight, who was chairman of Albion from 1997 to 2009 until he was replaced by Tony Bloom, said: “At last Friday night’s Premier League match at Brentford, I was initially unable to gain entry to the stadium due to a glitch with my ticket’s bar code which meant the stadium access system failed to recognise my ticket. I understand several other supporters had similar issues.

“In frustration, I behaved in a way that was unbecoming of the club’s president. Regrettably, some aspects of my conduct on that evening were captured on video and circulated on social media causing Brighton & Hove Albion, its staff, and me considerable upset and embarrassment.

“In line with the club’s zero tolerance policy for any kind of abusive behaviour, I have therefore accepted that I should step aside from my role as honorary life president for the next ten matches. I will not be attending any games or representing the club in any capacity in this period.

“I would like to apologise unreservedly to anyone I offended or upset by my behaviour at Brentford last Friday night, particularly Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion’s staff, who kindly and helpfully ensured my access to the stadium after repeated attempts to use my ticket had failed.

“I will be not making any further comment on this matter.”