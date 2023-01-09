Former Brighton and Hove Albion striker Craig Mackail-Smith has announced his retirement from football, aged 38

Craig Mackail-Smith joined Brighton for £2.5m from Peterborough in 2011

Mackail-Smith signed for Brighton from Peterborough in 2011 and made 109 appearances for the Seagulls and scored 21 goals. He started his Albion career well but also experienced a few lean spells as he adapted to Brighton’s style of play under then manager Gus Poyet.

Mackail-Smith had a decent start to the 2012–13 season as he netted six goals in six games before a serious Achilles injury thwarted his progress. He was out for 18 months in total but returned for the tail end of the 2013–14 season and featured in both legs of the play-off semi-final against Derby County, which they lost.

He was a regular under new manager Sami Hyypiä, but he struggled in front of goal and netted just three from 34 outings. His contract was not renewed and he rejoined Peterborough on loan in 2015 before signing on for Luton Town. He also had spells at Wycombe Wanderers, Notts County, Stevenage and finally Bedford Town.