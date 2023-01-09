Mackail-Smith signed for Brighton from Peterborough in 2011 and made 109 appearances for the Seagulls and scored 21 goals. He started his Albion career well but also experienced a few lean spells as he adapted to Brighton’s style of play under then manager Gus Poyet.
Mackail-Smith had a decent start to the 2012–13 season as he netted six goals in six games before a serious Achilles injury thwarted his progress. He was out for 18 months in total but returned for the tail end of the 2013–14 season and featured in both legs of the play-off semi-final against Derby County, which they lost.
He was a regular under new manager Sami Hyypiä, but he struggled in front of goal and netted just three from 34 outings. His contract was not renewed and he rejoined Peterborough on loan in 2015 before signing on for Luton Town. He also had spells at Wycombe Wanderers, Notts County, Stevenage and finally Bedford Town.
"It has been the most amazing 22-year journey," he posted on social media. "I will always be a fan so you may see me at a game or two. Here's to the excitement of what's to come in the future."