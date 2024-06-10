Ex-Brighton man closing in on Sunderland job after harsh sacking from rivals
Former Brighton defender and coach Liam Rosenior is a leading contender for the top job at Championship outfit Sunderland.
Rosenior, who made 44 appearances for Brighton between 2015 and 2018, is due to hold a second round of talks with the owners.
Rosenior, 39, also enjoyed a spell coaching Brighton’s under-23s before moving on Derby County as first team coach to Phillip Cocu. He was then promoted to assistant manager with the Rams when Wayne Rooney was appointed as manager.
His first and only permanent head coach role came in November 2022 with Hull City as he returned to the club where he made 161 appearances as player. He was harshly sacked at the end of last season after finishing seventh and narrowly missing out on the play-offs. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, the Sunderland owner, said last week a decision was ‘imminent’.
Sunderland, who finished 16th last term, have been searching for a new manager since last February after they parted company with former Rangers boss Michael Beale after just 12 games in charge.
Ex-AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen was one of the favourites for the role but is thought to be no longer in contention – leaving the path clear for Rosenior.
