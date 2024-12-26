Ex-Brighton man confirmed as the new manager of League One strugglers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bristol Rovers have announced the appointment of former Brighton defender Inigo Calderon as their new head coach.

The 42-year-old Spaniard replaces Matt Taylor, who left Rovers earlier this month with the club hovering close to the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

Calderon joins the Gas after a spell managing Brighton & Hove Albion's under 18s and previously worked as a coach with Deportivo Alavés.

Fomrer Brighton defender Inigo Calderon has been appointed as the new manger at Bristol Rovers

Rovers director of football George Friend said: “I am delighted to welcome Inigo to the club and have him on board as our new head coach.

“Inigo is someone I have followed for a long time, both as a player and as a coach, and he already has a thorough understanding of English football and the culture of the game here.”

Calderon, who has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with Rovers, made almost 200 appearances for Brighton before becoming coach of the under-18s team.

Calderón will be supported in the men's first-team coaching department by David Horseman and the returning Kevin Bond.

Brighton technical director David Weir said, "This is an excellent opportunity for Inigo, and while we are extremely disappointed to see him leave the club, we fully understand his decision.

"Calde has done some excellent work with the under-18s, but he now has the chance to take what is an important step in his coaching career with Bristol Rovers, and on behalf of everyone at the club we wish him well."