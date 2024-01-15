Huge shock at the AFCON for former Brighton boss Chris Hughton

Garry Rodrigues scored a stoppage-time winner as Cape Verde beat Chris Hughton’s four-time winners Ghana 2-1 to go top of Group B in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rodrigues took advantage of a mix-up in the Ghana defence to tap the ball into an empty net and give his side a deserved victory in Abidjan.

Jamiro Monteiro had put the islanders ahead in the 17th minute and Ghana had a goal ruled out by the VAR before Alexander Djiku got them back on level terms with a stooping header, 10 minutes into the second half.

Former Brighton boss Chris Hughton suffered a 2-1 loss with Ghana at the AFCON

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori made two vital saves before substitute Rodrigues pounced at the death to secure all three points.

It was another disappointing result for the Black Stars, who last won the title in 1982 and failed to get out of the group stages in 2021.

Hughton’s side were without Brighton flying full back Tariq Lamptey and West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus due to injuries but it was defensive lapses which proved costly.

Hughton said: "We are incredibly, hugely disappointed with the result. We came into the game with a game plan.

"We changed the way of playing, the system a bit so that we could start on the front foot.

"We thought the team that were put out was certainly a more offensive team. This was our intention.

"I know and this group of players also know how the Ghanaian people see this game, see this tournament and our expectations going into this one.