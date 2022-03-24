Ex-Brighton star and Brentford ace should have been in Gareth Southgate's England squad - according to new survey

As such, Parimatch has conducted an opinion poll to find out fans’ thoughts on Gareth Southgate’s current call-ups, and who they think should be his first-choice players going forward.

Jadon Sancho was considered the unluckiest player to have missed out on a call-up to the current squad by 19.31 per cent of fans.

But former Albion man Dan Burn also made the list as one of the most unfortunate players to miss out.

England manager Gareth Southgate had some difficult decisions to make for the upcoming friendlies

Burn was one Albion's most reliable defenders for the past few seasons and thrived under Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium.

the 6ft 7in defender proved his versatility and played a number of positions from conventional centre back, left side of the back three, left back and also an attacking wing back.

He moved to his boyhood club Newcastle for £13m last January and has impressed for Eddie Howe's team and has been a key part in their move away from the Premier League drop.

It was not however enough to convince Southgate that he warranted a place in the England squad.

One former Albion player who did the make the cut though was Ben White. The defender has impressed for the Arsenal this season following his £50m move to the Emirates.

White’s form has duly earned him an England recall for the upcoming friendlies against Switzerland Ivory Coast.

He was a late call-up for last summer's Euros, drafted in after Trent Alexander-Arnold got injured, but is now is determined to cement his place in the squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Here's the results of the opinion poll and the percentage of fans who thought was the most unlucky.

Jadon Sancho, Man United, caps: 23, 19.31%.

Fikayo Tomori, AC Milan, caps 2, 16.95%.

Ivan Toney, Brentford, caps 0, 15.88%.

Dan Burn, Newcastle, caps 0, 9.66%.

James Maddison, Leicester, caps 1, 7.94%.

Jacob Ramsey, Aston Villa, caps: 0, 7.30%.

Harvey Barnes, Leicester, caps: 1. 6.01%

Matt Targett, Newcastle, caps: 0. 5.36%.

Eric Dier, Tottenham, caps 45. 5.36%.

Craig Dawson, West Ham, caps: 0. 4.08%