Ex-Brighton transfer target wanted by Wolves but West Ham lead chase for 'very expensive' and injury-hit striker
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chelsea's £50m valuation of Armando Broja will make any transfer this month extremely difficult.
Broja, 22, was previously linked to Brighton following his impressive loan at Southampton.
The Albania international striker has however been hindered with injuries since his return to Chelsea and he has just two goals in all-competitions to his name this term.
Chelsea are keen to boost their firepower but will have to sell first in order to comply with FFP.
The club are reportedly prepared to allow Broja to leave this January but expect to receive around £50m for their attacker.
It seems a hefty amount for a player who has struggled in the Premier League and has a history of injuries.
Despite their previous interest, Brighton are highly unlikely to go anywhere near that figure, especially as they have Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson all fit and firing once more and competing for the striking role.
Wolves, who face Brighton this Monday at the Amex, are said to be interested in Broja, as are Fulham and West Ham, according to the Metro.co.uk.
David Moyes is desperate for new arrivals to bolster West Ham's injury hit squad but the very expensive £50m price tag could be too high for them as well.
Chelsea will only sell if they can bring in an upgrade and Broja could see more first chances in the coming weeks as Mauricio Pochettino is without Nicolas Jackson who is at AFCON, and Christopher Nkunku is a fitness concern.