Ex-Chelsea ace makes his feelings on Graham Potter crystal clear amid Celtic link

Celtic continue to be linked with former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter as they look to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Potter impressed during his three seasons at Brighton as he transformed their style of play and turned them from relegation strugglers to a top 10 team in the Premier League. Albion were fourth in the top flight after a decent start last season when Chelsea came calling but the former Swansea man had a tough time at Stamford Bridge.

Potter started reasonably well but a poor run of form saw the fans swiftly turn against him. A scatter-gun approach to the transfer market and a seriously bloated Chelsea squad didn't help his cause and he was sacked before he could finish the season. The Blues eventually finished 12th as interim boss Frank Lampard struggled to plug the holes of sinking ship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potter is now back in the job market and Celtic appear increasingly interested in the former Brighton man as they search for Postecoglou's successor after two successful seasons. The Australian won five from a possible six trophies in his time at Parkhead but yesterday made the move to the Premier League with Tottenham.

Former Brighton and Chelsea man Graham Potter has been linked with a move to Celtic

Former Chelsea man and Scotland international Pat Nevin believes Potter would a fine appointment for the Glasgow club. "He was a superb manager at Brighton," said Nevin. "He got no time and no great help at Chelsea. I think he would be brilliant."

Nevin also feels former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could be a good call despite leaving the Hoops in 2019 to join Leicester. "He would be the perfect candidate if he had left under better circumstances. The timing of it was terrible. It would work perfectly and the fans would forgive him, as long as he won."