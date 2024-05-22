Ex-Chelsea man urges Todd Boehly's top target to go to Brighton after Mauricio Pochettino exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest on Brighton’s search for a new manager after Roberto De Zerbi’s exit

Brighton and Chelsea are both in the market for new managers after the exits of Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino.

De Zerbi has imediately been linked with a move to Stamford Brigde, while many Brighton fans would be happy to see Pochettino at the Amex Stadium.

The Argentine’s reputation for developing young talent would appear to be a perfect fit for the Seagulls – especially with their young South American stars, such as Julio Enciso, Valentin Barco and Joao Pedro.

Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town, is said to be of interest to Brighton and Chelsea

But rarely do thing work out so smoothly in football and Kieran McKenna remains top of the list for many bookmakers for Brighton and now Chelsea. McKenna has impressed at Ipswich Town as the former Man United coach guided the Tractor Boys to the Premier League with back to back promotions.

However, BBC pundit and former Chelsea, Celtic and Norwich man Chris Sutton believes McKenna should quit Ipswich for Brighton as he fears for Ipswich’s chances of surviving in the top flight next term.

"I'd go to Brighton,” said Sutton. “We've seen the three promoted teams this season go straight back down. It's logical for him to move based on playing personnel."

Brighton chief Paul Barber refused to be drawn on McKenna when asked about the search for De Zerbi’s successor and McKenna himself remained tight-lipped when questioned as he picked up the League Managers Association's manager of the year award last night.