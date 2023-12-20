Ex-Crystal Palace manager makes bold prediction for Brighton clash
Ian Holloway, who managed Palace in 2012/13 and oversaw their play-off triumph over the Seagulls, believes his old team will win 1-0 at Selhurst Park.
Speaking to Genting Casino, Holloway said: “It will be a very interesting game.
“Roy Hodgson will look at that fixture and be rubbing his hands together. They couldn't be going into it in better shape after drawing against Man City.
"Olise was fantastic at the weekend! What a fantastic talent he is. I think there will just be one goal.
“You have to take your hats off to Brighton and how well they've done. The club has grown.
"They didn't have a ground and now look at the Amex and what they are building. Roberto De Zerbi is a great manager but it will be a very tough game.
“I'm going to stick with the Palace, I think they'll come out on top, mainly because they will be buoyed by that great performance [at Man City] after things hadn't been going their way.”
Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise saw Palace come from two goals to draw at the Etihad on Saturday (December 16).
Brighton, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after they were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates.
“I was lucky enough to watch Man City vs Crystal Palace on Saturday, I was on City TV for the first time,” Holloway said.
"It was quite a surreal game. Roy Hodgson knows what he's doing, he organises the team brilliantly to defend and made sure they limited Man City to few chances.
“Second half they [Palace] came out from behind their gloves, a bit like Muhammad Ali did! They went 'bang, bang' and took two chances to get a point out of the game. It was quite amazing, really.”
Holloway admitted he previously ‘didn't understand’ the rivalry between Brighton and Crystal Palace.
“I used to say how is this a derby?” he said.
"With the two clubs being that far away from each other. But it's a massive, massive fixture.
“I just love the way Palace are and the relationships they build with Dougie Freedman (director of football) being back there and asking Roy to go back. It was a masterstroke by Steve Parish, so, well done.
“It's nice to see teams play in different ways. I was watching Liverpool vs Man Utd last and was shouting at the TV 'Don't play out at the back there' because Liverpool were waiting for it.
“But you could then see Man Utd growing in confidence. It only takes a little bit [of confidence] and I saw Crystal Palace players buoyed by their result at the weekend and I think they'll take it into that game.
“But I also want to praise Brighton as they're a club that has grown as much as any club in the world recently if you look at them and Brentford. They've established themselves in a higher division and are looking to grow. Well done to them.”