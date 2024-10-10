Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton pay tribute to George Baldock following his death at the age of 31

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock – the brother of former Brighton player Sam Baldock – has died at the age of 31.

Greece international Baldock signed for Panathinaikos this summer after a seven-year spell at Bramall Lane. The full-back, who was not named in the Greece squad to face England tonight, featured in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Olympiacos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baldock’s death was confirmed on Wednesday night and a family statement read: “We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss. We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

George Baldock in action for Sheffield United during the Premier League match against Manchester City in 2023

Baldock also played at MK Dons with older brother Sam, who is currently a pathway development coach at Premier League side Brighton.

A Brighton statement said: “We are shocked to learn of the passing of George Baldock at the age of 31. Our love and condolences are with George’s brother and our colleague Sam, and his family and friends at this time.”

Baldock’s other brother James Baldock is a club doctor at Oxford, who said in a statement: “Oxford United Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock, aged 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sincere condolences of everyone associated with the Club are extended to James, Sam, his family, and friends.”

The Blades paid tribute to their “extremely popular” former player, who was reportedly found dead at his home in Athens.

“[George] was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.

“The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckinghamshire-born Baldock started his career at MK Dons and went on to play more than 100 times for the club.

A lengthy spell at MK Dons included numerous loan spells away, with two stints at Oxford before he signed for Sheffield United in 2017.

Two years later, Baldock was a key figure as Chris Wilder’s team secured promotion to the Premier League where they initially took the top-flight by storm before they suffered relegation in 2021.

Baldock helped the Blades secure automatic promotion back to the summit of English football and his form earned him international recognition in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Greek ancestry in his family, he was convinced by then-Greece head coach and ex-Brighton boss Gus Poyet to play for the national team and went on to earn 12 caps, last playing for his country earlier this year.

A statement from the Greece national team read: “With profound sadness and sorrow, the National Team and the Greek Football Federation bid farewell to George Baldock.

“There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the unexpected loss of one of our own, young, man. The moment forces silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family.”