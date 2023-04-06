Ex-Spurs striker advises 'brilliant' Brighton ace to stay with De Zerbi amid Tottenham transfer link

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Tottenham this Saturday in the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is set to feature for the Seagulls at Tottenham this Saturday

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has told Brighton ace Evan Ferguson to stay exactly where he is. Ferguson, 18, has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season with the Seagulls and scored his fourth goal of the Premier League campaign in the 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Tuesday night. It's his eighth in all-competitions for the Republic of Ireland international and he is set to feature for Albion at Spurs this Saturday.

Ferguson's form has already interested some Premier League giants and there’s even talk of him being a successor to Harry Kane, if the England striker exits Tottenham this summer.

Bent however feels Ferguson is at the perfect club with Brighton and has a manager in Roberto De Zerbi that believes in him and can help his development.

“Stay where you are. Listen, Harry Kane’s still got records he’s looking to break so he’s very much focused on himself. Rightly so, that’s up to him. But for Evan Ferguson, he’s at a club where the whole club’s evolving and he wants to be part of that,” he told talkSPORT.

“Your best footballing education is when you play on the pitch. There’s only certain scenarios, the Phil Foden one at Manchester City with Pep; where Pep knew not to send him on loan because he knew what he could create if he stayed there. Evan Ferguson’s at the most fantastic spot for himself. I would stay exactly where I am.”

Albion head coach Robert De Zerbi has been key to Ferguson’s development this term. He has played him at the right moments and De Zerbi’s tactics also helps to create ample chances for the young attacker.

“Evan is very young,” De Zerbi said after the Bournemouth win. “His best quality is to score, and it’s a very important quality, but I think he has the potential to improve in other parts of the pitch, to play with the other players, and to play more for the team.

“In my work, I have to make results, but I have to help my players to improve, to progress. But I think we can achieve our target with Evan.

