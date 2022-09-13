Ex-Tottenham boss plus former Liverpool and Celtic man tipped for Brighton as four Graham Potter replacements 'revealed'

Kjetil Knutsen is on the short-list to takeover at Premier League club Brighton after Graham Potter's switch to Chelsea

Albion chief executive Paul Barber insists the new manager search is well and truly underway as Brighton look to replace Graham Potter and his managerial team, who left for Chelsea last week.

Norwegian Kjetil Knutsen continues to be the favourite, with Italian Roberto De Zebri, Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou next on the list.

All will likely be under serious consideration by Brighton – but all are unproven at Premier League level.

Albion are a club prepared to take risks as Potter's CV was short on experience before Brighton took him from Swansea in 2019, having previously managed in Sweden at Ostersund.

Potter's appointment was largely a success and proves Brighton are prepared to look outside the more high-profile names.

However, if the club were seeking a manager with proven Premier League pedigree, two names further down the list do stand-out.

Brendan Rodgers remains in the running at 12/1, while former Tottenham man Maurico Pochettino is at 18/1. Rodgers has had recent troubles at Leicester but his track record at Swansea, Liverpool, Celtic and his early days at Leicester are impressive.

He could be a sound appointment at Brighton but he is on a hefty contract at Leicester that Brighton would not be too keen to buy out.

No doubt the club will be keeping a close eye on Leicester's match at Tottenham this Saturday and if Rodgers' men are heavily beaten, it's not beyond the realms that they could part company – which could open the door for Brighton to make their move.

Pochettino is an ambitious target and not too many managers have walked the path from PSG to Brighton. But Brighton are an attractive prospect and with Man United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea all set with their managers for the forseeable, could Poch be tempted to the south coast?

It would certainly be a popular appointment with the fans and the Argentine has previously managed on the south coast during his time at Southampton.