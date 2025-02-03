'Exceptional' - Brighton agree £22m deadline day transfer with Liverpool-linked ace

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Stefanos Tzimas from Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremburg, for a reported fee of £22m.

The Greece under-21 international – who was previously linked with a move to Liverpool – has signed a contract that runs until June 2030, but he will remain on loan with FC Nuremburg in the second half of the season.

Stefanos joined Nuremburg from PAOK Salonika in the summer on loan, in a move that included an option to buy. Nuremburg activated that option in this current window, ahead of his move to Albion.

Stefanos Tzimas of Nürnberg will join Brighton in the summer

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, "Stefanos is an exceptional young talent, an out-and-out centre-forward with a natural ability to score goals, and we are absolutely delighted to have signed him.

"He will join up with us in the summer, ahead of next season, but we are really looking forward to working with him, and feel he has a very exciting future ahead."

Technical director David Weir added, "He will spend the second half of the season with Nuremburg, who have provided him with an excellent opportunity this season, to continue his development in the Bundesliga 2.

"We will keep a close eye on his progress, and wish him the very best for the second half of the season with Nuremburg."

The 19-year-old came through the ranks with PAOK, making his first team debut as a late substitute against PAS Giannini in February 2023. He scored his first league goal for the club in the following game – a 6-0 victory over Ionikos – aged just 17-years-old.

He made 30 appearances in all competitions for PAOK, scoring five goals, before his summer move to Nuremburg. In Germany, he has been in superb form this season, netting ten goals in seventeen league appearances so far.

He has also represented Greece through the youth ranks, making his under-21 debut in March 2024.