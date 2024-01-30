Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion Women goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor has signed her first professional contract with the club.

Comfort, 18, has been a regular in under-19s after joining Albion from West Ham United in 2023.

Women’s under-19 head coach Sinead Hogan-Belcher said, “We are delighted that Comfort has signed her first professional contract and committed her future at Brighton.

“Her hard work and determination have been exceptional since she joined the club last year, and she has continuously performed at a good level in both an under-19 and first-team environment.

“She is a talented young goalkeeper with a bright future ahead of her, and she thoroughly deserves this opportunity as she aims to progress further.”

Women’s under-19 goalkeeper coach Josh Dowsett said, “Comfort is a promising young goalkeeper, and we are delighted to be able to offer her the next step in her career.

“Her work ethic has been outstanding since joining the club and she is a great example to the goalkeepers in our Academy.

“Comfort fully deserves this opportunity, and we are excited to see her grow and develop moving forward.”

Comfort has made 15 appearances for the under-19s, including the Nike Cup final which Albion won in October.