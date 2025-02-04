'Exceptional' - Fabian Hurzeler's best Brighton XI and bench after £43m transfer window boost

All the reaction from Brighton’s January transfer window

After Brighton’s £200m summer spend, the January transfer window was always going to be a far more modest affair.

Two players arrived to boost Fabian Hurzeler’s squad for the rest of the season as Diego Gomez and Eiran Cashin added reinforcements.

Midfielder Gomez was brought in from Inter Miami at the start of the window for around £12m, while Cashin offers much-needed defensive cover as the 23-year-old came in for an initial payment to Derby County of £9m.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, boosted his defence and midfield this transfer window

“We’re delighted to welcome Eiran to the club,” said Hurzeler last Friday. “He’s gained a lot of experience in the Championship, has a good profile and as a left-sided defender he will give us another strong defensive option. We’re looking forward to working with Eiran and watching him develop with us.”

Striker Stefanos Tzimas was the most expensive signing as the Greece under-21 international joined from Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremburg for a fee believed to £22m. The 19-year-old, who has 10 goals in Bundesliga2 so far this term, will team up with the Seagulls in the summer after his loan at Nuremburg.

"Stefanos is an exceptional young talent, an out-and-out centre-forward with a natural ability to score goals, and we are absolutely delighted to have signed him,” Hurzeler said.

“He will join up with us in the summer, ahead of next season, but we are really looking forward to working with him, and feel he has a very exciting future ahead."

As Tzimas was confirmed, striker Evan Ferguson was allowed to leave on loan to West Ham for the remainder of the season.

Hurzeler added: "Evan has had a frustrating 12 months with injuries and for him to get back to the level he’s capable of and to continue his development he really needs to be playing regularly.

"This loan gives him that opportunity, and under a manager he knows well. We are looking forward to watching Evan’s progress over the next few months, and we wish him well."

Earlier in the window Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso joined Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town for the rest of the campaign and defender Ruairi McConville also headed to East Anglia as he completed a permanent move to Norwich City, for an initial fee of £1m.

Technical director David Weir said, “Ruairi wants to play regular senior football and establish himself. The offer from Norwich City is a very good one for the club, as well as giving Ruairi that opportunity, and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Brighton, who are 10th in the Premier League after their 7-0 hammering at Nottingham Forest last Saturday, return to action this Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

They then face Enzo Maresca’s fourth placed Chelsea once again at the Amex on Friday, February 14 in the Premier League.

Injuries continue to hinder the Seagulls but once the key players return, here’s a potential best XI for Brighton after the transfer window, with Cashin on the left-side of the defence and Gomez on the bench.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Heck, Cashin; Baleba, Kadioglu; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck. Bench: Rushworth, March, Hinshelwood, Adingra, Gruda, Wieffer, Webster, Gomez, O'Riley