'Exciting and ambitious attacking minded player' - Brighton announce third signing of the summer

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have announced their third signing of the summer.

Madison Haley from Sydney FC has joined the Seagulls, subject to a successful visa application and necessary regulatory processes.

The 24-year-old from Texas helped Sydney win the Australian League title earlier this year, having joined the club after previously playing for Stanford University.

Head coach Melissa Phillips said: “Madi is a fantastic addition to our squad. She’s come off the back of a successful season with Sydney FC in Australia and has many accolades during her time playing at Stanford University.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have announced their third signing of the summer. Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“She is an exciting and ambitious attacking minded player who is dynamic and clinical around the goal, and we look forward to seeing what she can add to our team.”