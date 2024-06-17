Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion have started talks with Leeds United for their attacker Crysencio Summerville.

The Netherlands under-21 international was excellent for Daniel Farke’s team last term as he netted 21 goals, with 10 assists from 49 games.

Summerville, 22, was last season’s Championship Player of the Year and his form has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United could be on the move this summer

Brighton though do have a long-standing interest in Summerville and reportedly tried to prise the former Feyenoord man away from Elland Road last summer.

Summerville joined Leeds in 2021 for around £1.5m and is contracted to the Whites until June 2026. His value could be north of the £30m Brighton paid Watford for their record signing Joao Pedro last summer.

The Seagulls, who last weekend confirmed the arrival of new head Fabian Hurzeler, are keen to bolster their attack and have reportedly opened talks with Leeds.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Understand Brighton have made contact to start talks over Crysencio Summerville deal. Not an easy one with many clubs keen but #BHAFC have started initial talks to explore this possibility. Liverpool and Chelsea have been monitoring him in recent months, still open race.”

Brighton may not be able to compete financially with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea but Summerville’s chances of regular first team football would be greater at the Amex Stadium.

New boss Hurzeler developed a reputation at St Pauli of working well and developing young talent and Summerville certainly fits Albion’s transfer profile.

Leeds United reporter, Graham Smyth, wrote in the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Club sources have not shied away from the likelihood of an exit for the Dutchman this summer. Leeds are looking at one player sale, at least, in order to help balance the books to stay within the EFL's Profitability and Sustainability regulations.”

Brighton suffered numerous injuries in attacking areas last term with Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March all missing large chunks of the season, while Pedro also had thigh issues.