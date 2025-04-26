Exit to be accelerated as Man United eye Brighton star and Tottenham want fiery ex-Brighton man and Pep Guardiola favourite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton stopper Carl Rushworth, according to reports.

Rushworth is yet to make a first team appearance for the Seagulls but impressed during a loan spell at Swansea before an injury-hit stint at Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushworth cut short this season’s loan at Hull and spent the second half of the campaign at Brighton due to an injury to Albion back-up keeper Jason Steele.

Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth could be on the move this summer

Rushworth, 23, stayed on the sidelines however as Dutch international Bart Verbruggen remains the clear No 1 for head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Rushworth – who also had loans at Walsall and Lincoln – is, according to Caught Offside, keen to move this summer if his playing time at Brighton does not increase.

Old Trafford could be a tempting option for the talented young English keeper as United’s No 1 Andre Onana has struggled between the sticks for Ruben Amorim's team. He is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I worked with him in pre-season," said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler on Rushworth following his recall from hull. "I saw his potential.

“He played some minutes and he will be there for sure. I trust him, 100 per cent.

“I believe in him and I’m sure that my goalkeeper coaches, Marco [Knoop] and Jack [Stern], will prepare him the best way they can. So I’m fully convinced.”

Roberto De Zerbi to Tottenham

Meanwhile, Tottenham are said to be keen on Brighton's former boss Roberto De Zerbi. [Give Me Sport]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs supremo Daniel Levy is widely tipped to make a change this summer with current manager Ange Postecoglou expected to depart.

De Zerbi had a mostly successful time at Brighton and guided the Seagulls to a sixth place finish and into the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Brighton though had a difficult finish to last season and De Zerbi and the club went their separate ways due to "differences".

The Italian is currently at Marseille and the 45-year-old has steered them to second in Ligue 1 and on course for Champions League qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi is a fiery personality but brings an impressive style of football. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is one of his biggest cheer leaders.

“I admire him for the fact it doesn’t matter the team he plays, he proved you don’t have to be in a top club or with exceptional players to make your team play how you like to play.”

The City manager then added: "De Zerbi is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years." High praise indeed.