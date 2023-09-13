'Expect hostile' - Brighton issue 'important and critical' statement to travelling fans ahead of Europa League trip to Marseille
Brighton qualified for the Europa League last season thanks to an excellent sixth place finish in the Premier League and will face Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens in the group stages.
The Seagulls’ first ever foray into Europe will take place against Athens on Thursday, September 21 at the American Express Stadium but their first away day will be Marseille on October 5, kick-off 6.45pm local time, 5.45pm UK time.
Brighton officials have held talks with the French Police, Olympique de Marseille and UEFA. Albion supporters were told to prepare for ‘a hostile environment’ and should ‘exercise caution’ at all times in Marseille.
Strict guidance has been issued by the club which includes: potential fines if fans venture to the Old Port (Vieux Port) area of Marseille, to avoid wearing Brighton shirts and not to gather in large groups. The club also confirmed a police presence from Sussex Police will be in the city.
The club added: "We are proud of our fantastic support and remind all supporters to act as ambassadors of the Club and be respectful and considerate to those who live and work in the cities and countries we are fortunate to visit."