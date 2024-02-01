Brighton loanee Kacper Kozlowski is at Vitesse this season

That is according to Tom Krechting, who runs the Studio Langs de Rijn podcast and follows the Dutch side week in and week out.

The midfielder has played 18 times for the Eredivisie’s bottom side, bagging three assists along the way, but Krechting feels the Polish international has not built on the solid season-long loan spell the 20-year-old had with Vitesse last season.

"I honestly expected more from Kozlowski this season. Last season, I thought he was one of the better players in our squad despite being used often at left back/left wing-back. Earlier this season, he was also used as a left winger, again to my displeasure. However, since he was used at 10 again, I still find him disappointing, unfortunately. I expected a creative player but so far this has not come about,” he told Sussex World.

"I think his weaknesses are mainly game fundamentals so far and a stable line in his game. I think he often scores insufficiently now and occasionally adds value. His ball handling in particular is a plus, if he can combine that with a bit more pass accuracy he could potentially be of value to Brighton. But right now, in my opinion, he really isn't at that level yet."

Kozlowski, who joined Brighton from Pogon Szczecin in early 2022 before spending the second half of the season on loan at Union SG, is on a contract with the Seagulls until 2026 but if he fails to set the world alight during his loan spells, the youngster may find it hard to break into Albion’s first-team squad.

While it won't be ideal for Kozlowski to be in a side that could be relegated, Krechting feels he is not stamping his authority in games enough.

"Not important enough if you ask me. We are in a tough situation for the second year in a row as a club and at the bottom. I don't think you can expect him to take charge now either. But as mentioned earlier, I expected more from Kozlowski after last season,” he said.

"For now, I certainly don’t see this happening [playing in the Premier League] and he will have to show a more consistent level in the Eredivisie. However, I do believe Kozlowski has the potential to be of value for Brighton in the Premier League one day.”