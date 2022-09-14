Expected salary of next Brighton manager revealed as talks with Jurgen Klopp's top pupil near

Albion are set for talks with a number of candidates in the coming days as the club look to build on Potter’s impressive work on the south coast.

Albion are currently fourth in the Premier League standings but are not in action until after the international break, when they face Liverpool on October 1.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It gives to the club time to appoint a successor and bed them in before a testing first fixture at Anfield.

Mainz head coach Bo Svensson has impressed in the Bundesliga and has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Brighton

Mainz’s Bo Svensson is the latest name to attract the attention of the Albion board and he joins a list of contenders that includes Lens boss Franck Haise, who has recently been installed as the new favourite.

Former Denmark international Svensson has impressed in the Bundesliga and learned his trade from some of the best, having previously played under Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel at Mainz.

Norwegian Kjetil Knutsen is very highly regarded by the club as is Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper and former FC Shakhtar Donetsk coach Roberto De Zerbi – although the Italian’s odds of taking the hot seat at the Amex Stadium have drifted in the last 24 hours.

Brighton have a strong squad and a healthy budget to attract a new boss. Albion received more than £20m from Chelsea after they brought Potter and his entire management team.

So how much could the new manager at Albion expect to earn each year? Potter was reportedly banking around £2m at Brighton before he left to join Chelsea on a five-year contract, worth a reported £12m a year – and £60m in total if he stays the course.

Brighton are far from the highest payers in the top flight when it comes to managers’ salary but any the new boss could expect to earn a similar to one that Potter received at the Amex and in the region of £2m.

The club are however said to open minded and will base any decision on the experience of the candidate. The leading contenders for the role all lack Premier League experience and would likely command less of a salary compared to the likes of Brendan Rodgers or Mauricio Pochettino, should they become available.

Here's a table of the highest paid to the lowest paid Premier League managers – as reported in the The Sun last February.

1. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) – £19m

2. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – £16m

3. Antonio Conte (Tottenham) – £15m

4. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester) – £10m

5. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) – £8.3m

9. Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton) – £6m

10. Frank Lampard (Everton) – £5m

11. David Moyes (West Ham) – £5m

12. Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa) – £5m

14. Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) – £4m

16. Eddie Howe (Newcastle) – £3m

17. Bruno Lage (Wolves) – £2.5m