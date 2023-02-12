Hughton, 64, remains a hugely popular figure at Brighton having guided them to the Premier League and then helped to establish them in the top flight before he was replaced by Graham Potter.
The former Norwich, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest manager worked in an advisory role with Ghana at the Qatar World Cup alongside the then manager Otto Addo.
The Black Stars exited at the group stage but did enjoy victory against South Korea.
The duration of the 64-year-old’s contract has yet to be released.
A statement on the Ghana Football Association’s website read: “The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties.
“The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.
“The GFA has also decided to maintain assistant coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.”