Extent of injury to Brighton star revealed as youngster set for surgery
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to The Athletic, the 18-year-old has suffered a stress fracture of the foot, which requires surgery.
It is ‘unclear’ how long Hinshelwood will be out of action, the report stated.
The versatile youngster’s header, in the win against Crystal Palace last weekend, was his third goal in 12 games.
A midfielder by trade, Hinshelwood has recently been deployed as right-back in the absence of Joel Veltman.
Speaking after the academy graduate made his first Premier League start at Chelsea in December, Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi said Hinshelwood can 'be the new Pascal Gross'.
"[Players’ versatility is] crucial,” he said. “I would like to have three or four Pascal Gross. Three, four Jack Hinshelwoods. Joel Veltman. They can play everywhere.
“I believe Pascal can play as a striker or winger, a centre back. Hinshelwood is the same. The only difference between them is their age.
“I think they are very close in terms of attitude and quality. Jack Hinshelwood can be the new Pascal Gross.”
Thankfully for Brighton, they still have options at full-back – with Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey back from injury.
However, Albion’s top scorer Joao Pedro has also been added to the injury list ahead of Saturday afternoon’s match at Tottenham Hotspur.
The news was confirmed by first team coach Andrea Maldera, who was standing in for Roberto De Zerbi at the pre-match press conference on Friday (February 9), whilst the manager underwent dental treatment.