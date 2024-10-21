'Extra checks' – Fabian Hurzeler issues injury update for star striker ahead of Wolves clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has backed Danny Welbeck to play into his 40s after watching the striker snatch a hard-fought Premier League victory at Newcastle.

The 33-year-old clinched a 1-0 win at St James’ Park on Saturday, before leaving the pitch on a stretcher, after the visitors had survived a first-half onslaught in which keeper Bart Verbruggen excelled.

Welbeck posted: “Still a bit sore, but after some extra checks and scan today, I’m pleased to say I should be back in training soon. Thanks to our medical staff and Newcastle Royal Infirmary A&E for their care and professionalism. Also to the boys for waiting for me to get home! Huge 3 points.”

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion is carried from the pitch on a stretcher during the Premier League match at Newcastle United

Welbeck’s goal 10 minutes before the break came after Verbruggen had denied Alexander Isak one-on-one as the home side allowed a series of chances to go begging.

But having survived the first half, Brighton exerted a greater measure of control after the break and might have won more comfortably had substitute Kaoru Mitoma found the composure to make the most of two late chances.

However, Welbeck’s afternoon ended prematurely when he was caught in the back by defender Fabian Schar’s knee and had to be carried from the field.

Seagulls head coach Hurzeler said: “He will have a scan and hopefully we know more later. I think he got the opponent’s knee in his back. Hopefully it’s not that bad, but we can’t be sure. Let’s wait for the result of the scans."

Hurzeler was full of praise for the former Manchester United and Arsenal frontman and predicted he could go on to emulate team-mate James Milner, who is still going strong well into his 39th year.

Asked how long he could continue, Hurzeler said: “If he continues to behave like he does, then he can play on for a long time. We have another player who is an age of nearly 40 and he’s still there and trying to be the best every day. That’s the same for Danny.

“I knew [when I came] he had great talent and he’s a great team-mate and very supportive. He’s not only a great footballer but a great team-mate and personality.

“He has a feeling for the dynamics of the team and he tries to connect the players. That’s very important for me.”