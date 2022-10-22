Graham Potter left Brighton last month to join Chelsea after a mostly successful time in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium

De Zerbi is still searching for his first win having replaced Potter last month following his switch to Chelsea. Brighton were fourth when Potter left and so far the Italian has managed two draws and two defeats from his first four Premier League matches.

De Zerbi will take his team to champions Man City today before welcoming Potter’s Chelsea to the Amex next weekend. Albion then face Wolves and Aston Villa before breaking for the World Cup.

The former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss has previously spoken of not wanting to “damage” what Potter has created but also admitted to “an inner fight” as he is keen to implement his own ideas and tactics.

Performances though have been encouraging under De Zerbi but taking chances when they arrive continue to be a problem – an issue that was also a familiar theme during Potter’s time at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a settling in period,” said Murray speaking yesterday on The Friday Football Social on BBC 5 Live Sport. “Graham Potter left to join a bigger football club in Chelsea. That is a very different job for a manager because we think it is easy, they just come in and continue because the team is well-drilled.

“But Graham was there for a long time and those players have played under his system for a long time. They understood, the players were settled and everyone knew where they stood.

"Even little things like knowing when your days off are. Knowing Graham's tactics that you may not play for two games but you get a chance in the third because he does not stick to the same 11.

“When De Zerbi arrives, they are almost sad that Graham left because it was so good under him on and off the pitch. What he got from that group was extraordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“De Zerbi, I have nothing but praise for him. I think he has been positive, he’s struggling getting his message over a little because of the language barrier but that will get better and the World Cup break will help that.

"Chelsea and City are the two games that are going to be tough. But when you look before the World Cup, those Wolves and Villa games, they have to get something.”

Brighton have not scored in their previous three matches following a 1-0 loss to Tottenham, a 2-0 away defeat at Brentford and then a 0-0 draw with lowly Nottingham Forest at the Amex. Albion’s main striker Danny Welbeck is yet to get off the mark this season and the only player to net so far during the De Zerbi era is Leo Trossard, who bagged a hat-trick in the 3-3 draw at Liverpool.

Murray added: “Looking at those last two games against Brentford and Forest, they have had the most shots and the most possession. The only thing they are lacking is putting the ball in the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is frustratingly positive. That's the best way I can put it. They are doing everything but win the games. If you keep doing that and keep that level of performance, it will change.