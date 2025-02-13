FA confirm major rule change for Newcastle's fifth round cup clash with Brighton

VAR and Semi-Automated Offside Technology will be active across all eight ties FA Cup fifth round ties

In-stadium VAR announcements and Semi-Automated Offside Technology will be used as Newcastle United host Brighton and Hove Albion in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

It will be operation across seven of the fifth round ties taking place in Premier League stadiums, which is the first time it will be used live in competitive matches in English football.

The new technology will be in collaboration with the Premier League and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, following extensive testing during the 2024-25 season.

Brighton will travel to Newcastle for the fifth round of the FA Cup

If all goes to plan in the FA Cup matches, the Premier League will look to implement the system later this season.

VAR was not use as Brighton beat Chelsea in the fourth round thanks to Kaoru Mitoma’s late winner at the Amex Stadium. Blues boss Enzo Maresca bemoaned the lack of technology as he felt there was a handball in build-up to Mitoma’s decisive strike from Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey.

“Football is complicated without VAR,” said Maresca.

Sussex World asked Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler if he’s happy to see the return of VAR. "Like we always say, maybe for the fairness of the game it's a good thing.

“But I really enjoy it because you can enjoy when you score a goal, it's not about waiting and waiting for the VAR to confirm it's a goal. It's about real emotions, it's about enjoying the moment, and that's something we all miss."

The Semi-Automated Offside Technology is said to provide “more efficient placement of the virtual offside line.” It is based on optical player tracking, and produces virtual graphics to “ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.”

It is claimed that the operation of Semi-Automated Offside Technology does not “change the accuracy of the decision making but enhances the speed and efficiency of the process.” What can possibly go wrong?

This season’s FA Cup fifth round is set for the weekend of Saturday March 1, and the match schedule will be confirmed in due course.

