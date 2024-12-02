FA Cup draw: Brighton's third-round opponents confirmed as Seagulls face reunion with an old favourite

FA Cup third round draw

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Championship outfit Norwich City for the third round of the FA Cup.

The third round sees the 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition, joining the 20 lower-league and non-league sides who won in the previous round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton have never won the competition but recently reached the semi-finals, where the lost on penalties to Manchester United in 2023, while in April 2019 they were beaten 1-0 in the semi-finals to Manchester City.

It will be the 12th time Brighton have faced Norwich in the competition and the first since 2003, when Norwich won a third-round tie 3-1 with Robbie Pethick getting Albion's goal at Carrow Road. The Canaries are currently ninth in the Championship. Ties will be played between 9-13 January 2025 and ticket information will be confirmed by Brighton shortly.

Former Brighton defender Shane Duffy – who played a key role in Brighton establishing themselves in the Premier League – currently plays for Norwich. Duffy, 32, made 150 appearances for Brighton in total.

Elsewhere in the third round, Arsenal will host Manchester United next month. The competition’s two most successful teams – the Gunners have won it 14 times compared to United’s 13 – will clash at Emirates Stadium on the weekend of January 11-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruben Amorim’s team are the current champions, while Arsenal last lifted the trophy in 2020.

Former Brighton defender Shane Duffy currently plays for Norwich City

Tamworth, one of only two non-league clubs in the draw, have been given a dream tie against Premier League heavyweights Tottenham, who must travel to The Lamb Ground.

The underdogs are sat in mid-table of the National League and will be targeting a giant-killing in a money-spinning fixture.

Manchester City, winners in 2023 and last season’s beaten finalists, face an intriguing encounter with League Two outfit Salford City at Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salford are owned by the ‘Class of 92’, which is made up of former Manchester United stars such as Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.

Accrington Stanley have been given the daunting task of taking on Premier League and Champions League pacesetters Liverpool at Anfield.

Stanley are struggling in League Two this season while Liverpool have won 18 matches and lost just once, against Nottingham Forest in September.

Tamworth’s National League rivals Dagenham & Redbridge – who are also sat in mid-table – must travel to Millwall for their third-round fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea have been resurgent under new boss Enzo Maresca and the Italian will be eyeing a strong FA Cup run that begins against Morecambe, who are bottom of League Two.

FA Cup third-round draw in full: Southampton v Swansea City, Arsenal v Manchester United, Exeter City v Oxford United, Leyton Orient v Derby County, Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham, Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City v Salford, Millwall v Dagenham & Redbrige, Liverpool v Accrington Stanley, Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Preston North End v Charlton Athletic, Chelsea v Morecambe, Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion, Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic, Tamworth v Tottenham,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers, Sunderland v Stoke City, Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers, Brentford v Plymouth Argyle, Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United v Bromley, Everton v Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth, Birmingham City v Lincoln City, Leeds United v Harrogate Town, Nottingham Forest v Luton Town, Sheffield United v Cardiff City, Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers, Fulham v Watford, Crystal Palace v Stockport County.