FA Cup fifth round: How to watch Stoke v Brighton - with Leeds, Fulham, Man City and Leicester all featuring

The prospect of a chilly February night in Stoke is not for everyone so here's how Brighton fans can follow tomorrow's FA Cup fifth round action.

Brighton will attempt to secure a safe passage to the FA Cup quarter-finals as they travel to Stoke City on Tuesday night.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is expected to name a strong team as they look to make progress against Alex Neil's Championship outfit. Stoke are 17th in the second tier but have shown recent signs of improvement under Neil with three wins from their last four.

Brighton are eighth in the Premier League and despite just one point from their previous two matches they have had a good season overall. De Zerbi's men progressed to the fifth round thanks to a 5-1 win at Middlesbrough, followed by memorable 2-1 win against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium. Stoke meanwhile advanced thanks to wins against Hartlepool and Stevenage.

Young striker Evan Ferguson could lead the line for Brighton at Stoke City in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday

Stoke v Brighton is one of four FA Cup ties on Tuesday with Leicester at home against Blackburn, Fulham vs Leeds and Bristol City v Manchester City.

The match from the Bet365 Stadium kicks-off at 7.15pm and will be live on ITV4 – streaming via ITVX is also available. The BBC iPlayer will also show highlights.

Sussex World reporter Frankie Elliott will also make the trip to the Bet365 and you can follow all the action, with match reports, videos and player ratings on www.sussexworld.com.