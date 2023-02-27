FA Cup fifth round: How to watch Stoke v Brighton - with Leeds, Fulham, Man City and Leicester all featuring

Brighton will attempt to secure a safe passage to the FA Cup quarter-finals as they travel to Stoke City on Tuesday night.
Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is expected to name a strong team as they look to make progress against Alex Neil's Championship outfit. Stoke are 17th in the second tier but have shown recent signs of improvement under Neil with three wins from their last four.
Brighton are eighth in the Premier League and despite just one point from their previous two matches they have had a good season overall. De Zerbi's men progressed to the fifth round thanks to a 5-1 win at Middlesbrough, followed by memorable 2-1 win against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium. Stoke meanwhile advanced thanks to wins against Hartlepool and Stevenage.
Stoke v Brighton is one of four FA Cup ties on Tuesday with Leicester at home against Blackburn, Fulham vs Leeds and Bristol City v Manchester City.
The match from the Bet365 Stadium kicks-off at 7.15pm and will be live on ITV4 – streaming via ITVX is also available. The BBC iPlayer will also show highlights.
Sussex World reporter Frankie Elliott will also make the trip to the Bet365 and you can follow all the action, with match reports, videos and player ratings on www.sussexworld.com.
Experienced midfielder Adam Lallana is expected to miss out for Brighton as is Chelsea loanee defender Levi Colwill who is struggling with a quad injury. Danny Welbeck will have a late fitness check on his calf and Pervis Estupinan is also a doubt after hobbling off in the last league match against Fulham. Young striker Evan Ferguson is expected to lead the line for Brighton.