FA Cup fourth round draw details and ball numbers as Brighton, Chelsea and Tottenham seal progression

The Seagulls advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup at Stoke and here’s all the details ahead of tonight’s draw

A fan of Brighton & Hove Albion fan holding a cut out of the FA Cup at Stoke City

Joao Pedro scored twice late on as Brighton avoided an FA Cup upset at Championship side Stoke with a 4-2 comeback win.

The hosts – who had not beaten top-flight opposition in the competition since they reached the final in 2011 – had held the lead for 35 first-half minutes courtesy of Jan Paul Van Hecke’s own goal.

However, Brighton’s Ecuador left-back Pervis Estupinan let fly from 20 yards in the final minute of six added on before the interval and captain Lewis Dunk headed last season’s semi-finalists ahead just after the break.

Dunk’s raised arm conceded the penalty from which Lewis Baker equalised and it needed Pedro’s 14th and 15th goals of the season to see the Premier League team through in the final 19 minutes.

When is the fourth round draw? The draw for the next round is tonight at approximately 7.50pm ahead of Manchester United's third rounfd clash against Wigan Athletic.

How to watch: It will be screened live on ITV 1 prior to their live coverage of Man United and Wigan - the final match of the third round.

Who remains? Brighton are one of 32 teams left in the competition aftere the weekend's third round fixtures. Top flight heavyweights Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham all advanced.

When is the fourth round: All fourth round ties will be played across the weekend of Saturday, January 27. The Seagulls are scheduled to host Wolves in the Premier League on Monday January 22 and then travel to Luton Town on January 30.

Prizemoney so far: Albion banked £105,000 by beating Stoke City on Saturday. Progress from round four is worth a further £120,000.

Tonight’s Ball numbers: 1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers 2. Wrexham 3. Liverpool 4. Brighton & Hove Albion 5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers 6. West Ham United or Bristol City 7. Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham 9. West Bromwich Albion.

10. Southampton 11. Ipswich Town 12. Leeds United 13. Leicester City 14. Watford 15. Newcastle United 16. Sheffield Wednesday 17. Crystal Palace or Everton 18. Aston Villa 19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool 20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United.