Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

FA Cup fourth round draw: Ties revealed for Brighton, Tottenham, Sunderland and Wrexham

Brighton and Hove Albion progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks to an excellent 5-1 win at Middlesbrough yesterday.

By Derren Howard
8 minutes ago
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 4:27pm
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, enjoyed a 5-1 win in the third round of the FA Cup at Middlesbrough yesterday
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, enjoyed a 5-1 win in the third round of the FA Cup at Middlesbrough yesterday

Roberto De Zerbi's team were drawn at home and will Premier League opposition in either Liverpool or Wolves, who drew 2-2 at Anfield last night.

Elsewhere Wrexham, who beat Coventry in the third round, will welcome Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, who enjoyed success against Newcastle United yesterday will face League One Fleetwood. Pep Guardiola’s Man City or Graham Potter’s Chelsea will welcome either Oxford or Arsenal.

Hide Ad

Fourth round draw in full…Ties are scheduled to be played from January 27-30.

Most Popular

Preston v Tottenham

Hide Ad

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Hide Ad

Ipswich Town v Burnley

Man United v Reading

Hide Ad

Luton or Wigan v Grimsby

Derby County v West Ham

Hide Ad

Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn v Forest Green or Birmingham

Hide Ad

Walsall v Leicester

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood

Hide Ad

Man City or Chelsea v Oxford or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea v Chesterfield or West Brom

Hide Ad

Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland

Hide Ad

Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff or Leeds