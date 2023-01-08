FA Cup fourth round draw: Ties revealed for Brighton, Tottenham, Sunderland and Wrexham

Roberto De Zerbi's team were drawn at home and will Premier League opposition in either Liverpool or Wolves, who drew 2-2 at Anfield last night.
Elsewhere Wrexham, who beat Coventry in the third round, will welcome Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, who enjoyed success against Newcastle United yesterday will face League One Fleetwood. Pep Guardiola’s Man City or Graham Potter’s Chelsea will welcome either Oxford or Arsenal.
Fourth round draw in full…Ties are scheduled to be played from January 27-30.
Preston v Tottenham
Southampton v Blackpool
Wrexham v Sheffield United
Ipswich Town v Burnley
Man United v Reading
Luton or Wigan v Grimsby
Derby County v West Ham
Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage
Blackburn v Forest Green or Birmingham
Walsall v Leicester
Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood
Man City or Chelsea v Oxford or Arsenal
Bristol City or Swansea v Chesterfield or West Brom
Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves
Fulham v Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff or Leeds