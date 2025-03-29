'FA Cup heartbreak, drained, gutted' – Derren Howard's Brighton player ratings against Nottingham Forest

Brighton were knocked out of the FA Cup in cruel fashion as they lost to Nottingham Forest on penalties after the scores finished 0-0 after extra-time.
Goalkeeper Matz Sels was the hero for the Forest as he saved penalties from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez.
The first half was a cagey affair with plenty of tension but little in the way of quality action. Forest were just about the better team and Bart Verbruggen was forced into action to deny Taiwo Awoniyi with his feet.
Brighton’s best moments came when Pervis Estupinan forced an uncomfortable save from Sels, while Carlos Baleba was just off target with a left-footed screamer from the edge of the box.
Georginio turned sharply and flashed one over the bar just after the interval and there was controversy on 65 minutes when Kaoru Mitoma went to ground to challenge Elliott Anderson.
Referee Peter banks awarded a penalty but changed his mind after VAR intervention. A let off for Brighton. The teams could not be separated and extra-time was required. Brighton’s best moment in extra time saw Diego Gomez power a header towards the top corner which which brilliantly saved by Sels.
Joao Pedro had an effort on 118 minutes ruled out as Pervis Estupinan had strayed offside in build up. Sels then broke Albion hearts in the shootout. Here’s how they rated...
