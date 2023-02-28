FA Cup quarter final draw: Ball numbers for Brighton, Man City, Fulham, Man United and Tottenham - TV channel and time

Brighton and Hove Albion fans will be eagerly awaiting the draw for the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi's team progressed to the sixth round thanks to their victory against Stoke City on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Evan Ferguson.

Brighton took the lead at the Bet365 Stadium on the half-hour mark when Kaoru Mitoma ran on to Lewis Dunk’s excellent through-ball and laid a pass to Ferguson for a simple finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the Seagulls, who are eighth in the Premier League and targeting European qualification, are just one match away from a Wembley semi-final.

Brighton's Irish striker Evan Ferguson scores the opening goal of the English FA Cup fifth round at Stoke City

When is the draw?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw will be made after Wednesday night's fifth round clash between Sheffield United vs Tottenham. It will be screened live on BBC1 and Brighton are ball number three. All quarter-final fixtures will be played the weekend of Saturday March 18 and a healthy £450,000 in prize money is up for grabs for all clubs who progress.

Ball numbers in full:

1 Southampton or Grimsby Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Leicester City or Blackburn Rovers.

4 Sheffield United or Tottenham Hotspur

5 Fulham or Leeds United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Bristol City or Manchester City

7 Manchester United or West Ham United