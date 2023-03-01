The draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup has been made and Brighton – along with their remaining cup rivals – now know who they face in the last eight of the competition.

Brighton and Hove Albion will face League Two Grimsby in the quarter-final of the FA Cup. The draw was made live on BBC1 and was screened after Tottenham’s 1-0 loss at Championship team Sheffield United.

Elsewhere, League Two outfit Grimsby earlier knocked-out Premier League strugglers Southampton thanks to a 2-1 win at St Mary’s and their reward was a trip to the Amex. Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, who are flying in the Championship, advanced thanks to a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood and the Clarets now take on the Kompany’s old club Man City at the Etihad

Manchester United’s comeback 3-1 win against West Ham was rewarded with a home tie against Fulham, while Sheffield United’s brilliant win against Tottenham will see them up against fellow Championship outfit Blackburn.

The FA Cup quarter final draw has been made for Brighton and their cup rivals

Draw in full: Man City v Burnley; Man United v Fulham; Brighton v Grimsby, Sheffield United v Blackburn.

Brighton advanced to last eight thanks to their 1-0 victory at Championship outfit Stoke City on Tuesday night. Teenage striker Evan Ferguson scored the only goal of the match and the Ireland international, who is enjoying a fine breakthrough season, is dreaming of silverware this season.

“Hopefully, we will see [if we can win the trophy],” said Ferguson. “That is the target we want to go for it and hopefully we will get it.

"As a team in training every day we know what we want to do and what we want to achieve. We know what we want and hopefully we can keep heading in that direction.”

A League Two opponent – although not to be taken lightly – gives Brighton an excellent chance of progress to a Wembley semi-final.