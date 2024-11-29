FA Cup third round draw details

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex teams Brighton and Hove Albion and Crawley Town will be keeping a close eye on the FA Cup third round draw on Monday.

Brighton and their Premier League rivals enter the knockout competition at this stage, while Crawley Town will hope for big club in the third round - IF they can overcome Lincoln City in their second round match at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls are flying high in the top flight this term but head coach Fabian Hurzeler will be keen for a lengthy cup run and a chance to add some silverware to the trophy cabinet.

The FA Cup third round draw will take place on Monday

Former Charlton and Newcastle goalkeeper Robert Elliot is in charge of League One Crawley and has guided them to 20th in League One, having taken over from Scott Lindsey during the summer.

When is the draw? The FA third round draw is set to take place on Monday, December 2, around 7pm.

Where can I watch it? The draw will be screened on BBC2, the iPlayer and streamed on the BBC website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will they be played? Third round ties are all set to start on the weekend of Saturday, January 11.

Ball numbers: 1. AFC Bournemouth 2. Arsenal 3. Aston Villa 4. Blackburn Rovers 5. Brentford 6. Brighton & Hove Albion 7. Bristol City 8. Burnley 9. Cardiff City 10. Chelsea 11. Coventry City

12. Crystal Palace 13. Derby County 14. Everton 15. Fulham 16. Hull City 17. Ipswich Town 18. Leeds United 19. Leicester City 20. Liverpool 21. Luton Town 22. Manchester City 23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough 25. Millwall 26. Newcastle United 27. Norwich City 28. Nottingham Forest 29. Oxford United 30. Plymouth argyle 31. Portsmouth 32. Preston North End 33. Queens Park Rangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

34. Sheffield United 35. Sheffield Wednesday 36. Southampton 37. Stoke City 38. Sunderland 39. Swansea City 40. Tottenham Hotspur 41. Watford 42. West Bromwich Albion 43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Salford City or Cheltenham Town 46. Walsall or Charlton Athletic 47. Exeter City or Chesterfield 48. Leyton Orient or Oldham Athletic 49. Barnsley or Bristol Rovers 50. AFC Wimbledon or Dagenham & Redbridge

51. Accrington Stanley or Swindon Town 52. Crawley Town or Lincoln City 53. Burton Albion or Tamworth 54. Blackpool or Birmingham City 55. Stevenage or Mansfield Town 56. Peterborough United or Notts County

57. Stockport County or Brackley Town 58. Wealdstone or Wycombe Wanderers 59. Morecambe or Bradford City 60. Solihull Moors or Bromley 61. Kettering Town or Doncaster Rovers

62. Reading or Harborough Town 63. Harrogate Town or Gainsborough Trinity 64. Cambridge United or Wigan.