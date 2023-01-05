Brighton and Hove Albion are flying high in the Premier League and many fans are wondering what type of team head coach Roberto De Zerbi will go for in the FA Cup third round at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Albion will head to the Riverside Stadium full of confidence following their 4-1 win at lowly Everton in midweek as the Seagulls continue their push for European qualification. De Zerbi’s men are eighth in the league standings and fans feel this could be an ideal year for a cup run. Middlesbrough however are performing well in the Championship under their new boss Michael Carrick and the former England and Manchester United midfielder’s team will provide a stern test.

De Zerbi is a manager who likes to give youngsters a chance and the FA Cup will likely see a number of changes to the side that beat Everton. Albion’s transfer strategy of late has been to buy some of the best young talent from around the globe and then develop them at the academy, before allowing them chances to shine in the first team.

Sussex World takes a look at nine Brighton young guns who could take to the field at the Riverside for the third round draw...

Jan Paul van Hecke The Netherlands under-21 international defender had a successful loan in the Championship at Blackburn but chances in the first team at Albion this term have been few and far between. A highly competitive player but good on the ball and will hope to get his chance to impress De Zerbi at the Riverside

Julio Enciso The Paraguay international has bags of potential and De Zerbi could be the perfect manager to unlock it. The 18-year-old is a confident and skilful player who enjoys running at defenders and causing problems. Played in the Carabao matches and has been used from the bench in the PL.

Levi Colwill The Chelsea loanee has impressed in the first team this season. The 19-year-old defender has played more than many would have expected due to Adam Webster's injury. De Zerbi says he's playing to 60 per cent of his potential, which means Albion have a serious player on their hands.

Andrew Moran The 19-year-old midfielder made his Premier League debut in midweek against Everton and the Republic of Ireland under-21 international has four goals and five assists in nine Premier League 2 matches this season.