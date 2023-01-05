FA Cup third round: The nine brilliant youngsters Brighton can unleash at Middlesbrough - gallery
Brighton and Hove Albion are flying high in the Premier League and many fans are wondering what type of team head coach Roberto De Zerbi will go for in the FA Cup third round at Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Albion will head to the Riverside Stadium full of confidence following their 4-1 win at lowly Everton in midweek as the Seagulls continue their push for European qualification. De Zerbi’s men are eighth in the league standings and fans feel this could be an ideal year for a cup run. Middlesbrough however are performing well in the Championship under their new boss Michael Carrick and the former England and Manchester United midfielder’s team will provide a stern test.
De Zerbi is a manager who likes to give youngsters a chance and the FA Cup will likely see a number of changes to the side that beat Everton. Albion’s transfer strategy of late has been to buy some of the best young talent from around the globe and then develop them at the academy, before allowing them chances to shine in the first team.
Sussex World takes a look at nine Brighton young guns who could take to the field at the Riverside for the third round draw...