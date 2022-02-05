FA Cup Tottenham vs Brighton: Antonio Conte's surprise double boost, Lewis Dunk admission, What time is kick-off, how to watch for FREE?

Graham Potter's Brighton have enjoyed a decent season in the top flight so far and they will arrive at the London Stadium in ninth place with just two points separating them in the Premier League.

With Albion seemingly safe from relegation, many are hoping Potter's team will mount a serious challenge for the FA Cup this season and will arrive unbeaten in their last six matches - including away draws at Chelsea and Leicester and victory at Everton.

Albion progressed to the fourth round thanks to a 2-1 triumph at Championship outfit West Brom, while Spurs survived a scare to advance 3-1 against Morecambe.

Antonio Conte is keen to advance in the FA Cup

Team news

Antonio Conte is set to welcome back Heung-min Son after a month on the sidelines. The January break has given the South Korean extra time to recover and the striker who has eight goals this campaign is said to be back in full training ahead of the Cup clash.

New Tottenham signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur will be involved against Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round.

The duo arrived from Juventus on transfer deadline day and will be in the squad, but Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Bryan Gil have all left the club.

Brighton will hope to welcome their skipper Lewis Dunk who has not featured since injuring his knee against West Ham in December. There could also be a return for Adam Lallana who is recovering well from a hamstring issue.

What Lewis Dunk said:

“I am going to have a fight on my hands given how well the boys have done while I’ve been out,” the skipper said. “They have been unbelievable. The performances and the results have reflected the hard work, we’ve been a joy to watch.

“It’s not been as stressful watching for me because we have done so well, there have even been a few last gasp goals for me to enjoy. It’s going to be tough to get back in, so I need to train hard to show the gaffer I am ready.

“It’s the first time I’ve had an injury that’s kept me out for more than a few weeks. It’s been tough to deal with, but I got to spend Christmas and New Year with the family. It was nice to experience that and not be in training.

“But as soon as it was kick-off I was stressed! I was kicking every ball and it’s tough to watch the boys and not be able to help.

“Coming back into training is hard but once your legs get used to it you’re okay. I’ll be ready for the Tottenham game, it’s one we’re all looking forward to.”

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham vs Brighton will kick-off at the London Stadium on Saturday, February 5 at 8pm

Is the match Live on TV?

Yes. The game will be broadcast on ITV4, starting at 7.15pm and kick-off at 8pm.

