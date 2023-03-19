Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton's Irish striker Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town

FA Cup winner 2023: Data experts make Brighton, Man City, Man United and Sheffield United forecast

Brighton advanced to the semi-finals of the FA Cup today – but who are tipped to lift the trophy this season?

By Derren Howard
Published 19th Mar 2023, 17:53 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 18:31 GMT

Evan Ferguson scored a brace as Brighton ended Grimsby’s fairy-tale FA Cup run at the quarter-final stage with a decisive 5-0 victory over League Two’s 15th-placed side to set up a last-four tie with Fulham or Manchester United.

Deniz Undav scored inside six minutes and 18-year-old Ferguson had standout afternoon, hitting two before Solly March nodded in the fourth and Kaoru Mitoma sealed the Mariners’ fate at the Amex Stadium. Brighton will now face either Man United or Fulham at the Wembley semi-final.

Fulham took the lead five minutes into the second half when Issa Diop flicked on Andrea Pereira’s corner and Aleksandr Mitrovic fired home from close range.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United twice came from behind to beat Balckburn Rovers 3-2 and they will now face Pep Guardiola's Man City, who despatched Burnley 6-0 in their quarter final on Friday night.

Here’s who is tipped to lift the trophy this season thanks to the latest odds from Oddschecker...

Latest odds: 4/5

1. Man City

Latest odds: 4/5 Photo: Clive Brunskill

Latest odds: 19/5

2. Man United

Latest odds: 19/5 Photo: Matthew Peters

Latest odds: 11/2

3. Brighton

Latest odds: 11/2 Photo: GLYN KIRK

Latest odds: 33/1

4. Sheffield United

Latest odds: 33/1 Photo: DARREN STAPLES

