FA issue fresh discipline update for Fabian Hurzeler and 'improper' Nottingham Forest duo after fiery clash

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 24th Sep 2024, 15:50 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 16:02 BST
All the latest news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has been charged with improper conduct after Albion’s fiery 2-2 with Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium last Sunday.

Forest finished the match with 10 men after captain Morgan Gibbs-White was shown a second yellow card in the 83rd minute for a lunging challenge on Joao Pedro, with Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler also dismissed.

A regulation and discipline update from the FA read: "Fabian Hurzeler, Nuno Espirito Santo and Morgan Gibbs-White have been charged following the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 22 September.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, receives a red card from Referee Robert Jones (obscured) during the Premier League against Nottingham ForestFabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, receives a red card from Referee Robert Jones (obscured) during the Premier League against Nottingham Forest
Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, receives a red card from Referee Robert Jones (obscured) during the Premier League against Nottingham Forest

"It is alleged that the Brighton and Hove Albion head coach acted in an improper manner around the 83rd minute.

"The Nottingham Forest head coach allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official around the 83rd minutes.

"It is alleged that the Nottingham Forest midfielder acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official around the 83rd minutes after being sent-off.

"Fabian Hurzeler, Nuno Espirito Santo and Morgan Gibbs-White have until Friday, 27 September to provide their respective responses."

Quick-fire goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck at the end of the first half turned the contest in Albion’s favour following an early penalty from Chris Wood.

Substitute Ramon Sosa then capitalised on a defensive lapse from the Seagulls with 20 minutes remaining to secure a point. Both sides ended the day with nine points from five top-flight games.

A statement on the Premier League Match Centre X account read: “The referee issued a second yellow card to Gibbs-White for a reckless challenge on Pedro.

“Fabian Hurzeler and Nuno Espirito Santo were both sent off for their unacceptable technical area behaviour following the incident.”

Seagulls first-team coach Andrew Crofts said: “Late on in the game, there’s a tackle we feel is a foul. You could tell Joao was hurt, so you’re obviously worried about your player.

“Their player definitely doesn’t mean to hurt Joao but it’s obviously a foul. Their bench doesn’t think it’s a foul, we do.

“After it broke out a little bit, I was speaking to one of the players so I didn’t actually see the next part. Football is full of emotions and the ref has to do what he has to do.”

Nottingham Forest assistant manager Rui Silva, added: “I didn’t hear anything from the mouth of Nuno that justifies a red card. You’re going to defend your player, you’re going to defend your team.

“Here in the Premier League, the football is very intense. If it’s intense inside of the pitch, it’s hard not to be intense outside.

“We also live the same emotions the players are living, sometimes more than them. Sometimes it’s not easy for us to be always in control of our emotions.”

