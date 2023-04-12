FA issue important statement after Tottenham and Brighton 'mass confrontation'

Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton suffered a painful 2-1 loss at Tottenham in the Premier League last Saturday

By Derren Howard
Published 12th Apr 2023, 18:40 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 18:48 BST

Tottenham and Brighton have both been charged by the Football Association for the incident which resulted in managers Cristian Stellini and Roberto De Zerbi being sent to the stands.

The pair, who had been seen exchanging words ahead of the match, were sent off after both benches became embroiled in a heated exchange in the second half of the Premier League clash.

Tottenham won the game 2-1 thanks to Harry Kane’s late strike. An FA spokesperson said: “Tottenham and Brighton have been charged for a mass confrontation that took place during the 58th minute of their Premier League game on Saturday 8 April.

Cristian Stellini, Interim Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, was sent-off along with Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi

“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their technical area occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper.

“Tottenham and Brighton have until Monday 17 April to respond.”

It was a controversial fixture all round as after the match Brighton received an apology from PGMOL after the refereeing governing body admitted Kaoru Mitoma should have been awarded a penalty in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham. The visitors also had two goals disallowed for handball.

One of their biggest grievances occurred with 20 minutes left when Mitoma had his foot trod on by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg inside the penalty area but referee Stuart Attwell waved away appeals and VAR never called for the incident to be reviewed with the score 1-1.

PGMOL chief refereeing officer Howard Webb has since made contact with Brighton. Webb is understood to have apologised and acknowledged it was a mistake by the officials not to award a penalty for the challenge by Hojbjerg on Mitoma.

