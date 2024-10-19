FA issue statement after Fabian Hurzeler and Nuno Espirito Santo disciplinary decision

By Derren Howard
Published 19th Oct 2024, 10:46 BST
All the latest news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has been handed a three-match touchline ban and fined £55,000 after accepting a misconduct charge from the Football Association when he was sent off against Brighton.

Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who was dismissed for a second yellow card late on in the 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium, has been handed a one-match suspension and £20,000 fine by an independent regulatory commission.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was also charged by the FA after he encroached on to the field to protest about Gibbs-White’s challenge on Joao Pedro, with Nuno subsequently sent off by referee Robert Jones for his angry reaction to the Forest midfielder’s dismissal.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler was sent-off in the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest

A statement from the FA read: “Nuno Espirito Santo, Morgan Gibbs-White and Fabian Hurzeler admitted to their respective charges.

“The independent regulatory commission imposed a two-match touchline suspension and £55,000 fine on the Nottingham Forest head coach, which activated a further one-match touchline ban that had been suspended, as well as a one-match suspension and £20,000 fine on the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

“The Brighton & Hove Albion manager was fined £8,000 after accepting the standard penalty.”

