FA issue statement as Premier League striker charged with 200-plus betting breaches

The FA continue their investigations into historic breaking of gambling rules

By Derren Howard
4 minutes ago
Brentford's English striker Ivan Toney scores their second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League football match against Brighton
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over more than 200 breaches of betting rules by the Football Association.

The 26-year-old last week admitted he was assisting the FA with its investigation into historic breaking of gambling rules.

The FA said on Wednesday: “Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

“It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA rule E8 232 times between February 25, 2017 and January 23, 2021.

“Ivan Toney has until Thursday, November 24 to provide a response.”

