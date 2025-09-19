Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler on a surprise and swift backroom reshuffle

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler praised former technical director David Weir but will ‘embrace’ his successor Jason Ayto.

Weir parted company with Albion last Friday, having held the post since May 2022, following the departure of Dan Ashworth to Newcastle United. He had been with Brighton for eight years in total.

Former Arsenal and Norwich City man Jason Ayto, 40, has been hired to succeed Weir and in a further organisational change, assistant technical director Mike Cave was promoted to technical director.

“I'm very thankful that I had the opportunity to work with David,” said Hurzeler speaking ahead of Brighton’s Premier League with Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

“He was very loyal, always very supportive. He's not coming back, but we can carry on living his values - taking care of the people, being honest, being loyal.

“He brought in some values that I think are very crucial. Now it's about really focusing on the things we can influence and that the football side.”

Hurzeler said he’s already spoken to Ayto and says he will embrace the new sporting director and help him integrate.

“We have to put the noise away from us,” added the 32-year head coach. “We have to focus on the pitch, we have to focus on the things we can influence and then when Jason comes in, we will embrace him.

“We will be very open-minded for him. We will try to integrate him as quickly as possible because I think that's also very important for new sporting directors coming in.”

Ayto will have to get up to speed quickly as Brighton are four matches into their new season and the January transfer window will soon be upon us. Contract decisions on key players such as Jan Paul van Hecke, along with potential transfer negotiations will be crucial for the ongoing success of the team.

Hurzeler wants more ‘calmness’

“That's also our responsibility as a club to give him this chance,” said Hurzeler.

“That's what we try to do. And then hopefully we can gather more calmness into everything and try to convince everyone on the pitch with our performances.

Asked how initial discussions with Ayto went and what the priorities will be, the Albion boss added: “

“I think at the moment it's really just to give him some insights, to give him some perspectives, what are the ongoing things? What are the challenges that are lying ahead of us?

“What are the dynamic are, what the processes in the different departments are, just an overview about the situation.

“I think that's very important for someone who is not here day to day at the moment before he starts next week.

“That's what we will do. We have of course had an exchange. We have met each other. We have had some phone calls and it's also my responsibility to give him the most information, the best information, the best overview he can have when he starts next week.”