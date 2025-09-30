Brighton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth managers have all been linked with the Man United job

Fabian Hurzeler insists he's happy at Brighton despite some tentative links to Manchester United this week.

Hurzeler is one of four managers linked with Manchester United job, IF they part company with current head coach Ruben Amorim.

Crystal Palace's FA Cup winning boss Oliver Glasner and impressive Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola are also said to be under consideration, along with former England boss Gareth Southgate.

The German head coach has done well at Brighton since arriving from St Pauli in 2024.

Despite numerous injuries last season, Hurzeler steered the Seagulls to eighth in the Premier League, narrowly missing out on Europe.

The 32-year-old has already made a solid start this campaign, having already recorded victories against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Hurzeler to Old Trafford would be quite the surprise but the Brighton boss responded to questions from TALKSport earlier today.

I really respect Ruben Amorim

“Of course it is always an honour to be part of the rumours but I really respect the coach, Ruben Amorim, there," said the former Bayern Munich man.

“I think it is not the right thing to talk about this."

He then underlined his commitment to Brighton, where he is understood to have a contract until 2027.

The German added: “Overall, I can say it is a privilege to work with Brighton.

“I am very happy to be the coach here and we have a lot of work in front of us.”

Hurzeler seems happy and perhaps the likes of Iraola and Glasner are higher on the list. Which could be bad news for Crystal Palace or Bournemouth.