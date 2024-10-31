Fabian Hurzeler considers unleashing £55m Brighton pair on Liverpool after press conference tease

All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League trip to Liverpool

Brighton could receive a double injury boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool this Saturday.

The Seagulls, who are sixth in the Premier League, have been without their £25m summer signing Matt O’Riley for the entire campaign so far, while £30m Brazilian striker Joao Pedro has been absent with an ankle injury sustained in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest on September 22.

The return to fitness of Pedro and O’Riley is a huge boost for Hurzeler, who saw his team lose 3-2 Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at the Amex Stadium last Wednesday.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has mixed news on the injury front ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool

"We have to see [with] Matt O'Riley, he's back in training, when he will be ready potentially to be in the squad,” said Hurzeler in today’s press conference at the Lancing training ground. “Also Joao Pedro will be back in training. Some players will be back on the pitch.

"We didn't expect it that quickly,” added Hurzeler on O’Riley’s speedy recovery from ankle surgery. “But we have great experts in our medical team, great experts with our physios. They do great work. They're very passionate in helping the players and I think that's so important to bring the players back as quickly as possible.”

Strikers Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter have performed well together in Pedro’s absence but Hurzeler believes all three are capable of playing together.

"I'm sure that he [Pedro] is happy that Danny and Georginio are in this shape,” said the German head coach. “It is also possible that they might all play together.”

Skipper Lewis Dunk missed the Wolves draw with a calf injury and he will be assessed ahead of the trip to Anfield. Yankuba Minteh (muscular) is unlikely to feature against his former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and James Milner (thigh), Adam Webster (thigh) and Solly March (knee) are ruled out.

Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu picked up a foot injury against Liverpool on Wednesday and is a doubt.