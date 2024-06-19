Fabian Hurzeler explains his plan for Brighton amid £35m Liverpool and Chelsea transfer warning
New Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler admits Bayern Munich’s style is in his DNA as he prepares for his first season in the Premier League.
The former St Pauli boss and Bayern Munich II player was chosen as the successor to Roberto de Zerbi and will take charge of his first league game at Everton on August 17. He will become the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history.
“I played most of my career for Bayern Munich, it’s in their DNA to keep possession and be dominant with the ball and to try and control the game like that,” the 31-year-old said to the Albion website.
“But you also need to play with intensity, to counter-press strongly and be balanced in every phase of the game. Brighton have become a team like that, they dominate possession and use the ball well. Football is my passion and I am delighted to have this opportunity with Brighton.”
Brighton, who finished 11th in the Premier League last season will hope to add to their squad this summer and have been linked to a number of high-profile talents, including Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe and Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Albion have also reportedly started talks with Leeds United for their 22-year-old attacker Crysencio Summerville. The Dutchman was excellent for Daniel Farke’s team last season and his 19 goals, with 10 assists, saw him land the Championship Player of the Year award.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside: “What I'm hearing is that Brighton made contact in recent hours to explore the possibility of attacking this situation.
"There are talks ongoing so let's see if Brighton can be fast. There's also interest from two big clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool, both have had some contact in recent months.
"We are looking at around £35-40m for Summerville. I think the next stage will be important to see how the race goes because the timing will be important. If Brighton cannot reach an agreement in the next two or three weeks, the bigger clubs could appear.”
