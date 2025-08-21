Fabian Hurzeler explains surprise transfer as latest Brighton gem heads for Chelsea

Julio Enciso is on the move from Brighton this summer

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler insists Julio Enciso had a positive period at Brighton as the Paraguay playmaker nears the exit door.

Enciso is expected to leave the Seagulls in the coming days as Chelsea owners BlueCo have reportedly reached an agreement with Brighton.

The 21-year-old is expected to join up with French club Strasbourg this season, who are part of the Chelsea group.

The attacking midfielder has made 57 appearances, with five goals and six assists, for the Seagull following his £8m move from Club Libertad in 2022.

He is capable of moments of magic – including a stunning long-range strike against Manchester City in 2023, which was voted as Premier League goal of the season – but the general feeling is he has yet to fulfil his potential at Brighton.

“There are rumours and talks but nothing is done yet so we can't comment,” said Hurzeler, speaking at his pre-Everton press conference. “When I worked with Julio I was very pleased.

"A young guy with big potential. It was positive. He had some injuries but overall a young kid who wants to play, you can feel the passion.

“There are several reasons [why he is leaving]. Some players perform in some environments. I would not say it is bad time. He's a young player with big potential.

"You can see there is a big interest as he has potential. Some things could be better but it was not a bad period so far.”

Enciso is the latest Brighton ace to sign for Chelsea. Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Rob Sanchez have all made the move to Stamford Bridge in recent seasons, while young Argentina left back Valentin Barco joined Strasbourg earlier this summer.