All the reaction from Brighton’s Premier League defeat to Everton

Yankuba Minteh was a notable absentee from the starting XI for Brighton’s 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Minteh, was a key figure in Albion’s 3-1 win at Manchester United last week as he scored and provided an assist but was surprisingly benched in favour of Brajan Gruda, who just returned from injury.

The Athletic reported that Minteh, who joined Brighton for £30m from Newcastle last summer, was dropped due to his late arrival for the 3pm kick-off at the Amex Stadium.

Fabian Huerzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, dropped Yankuba Minteh from the starting XI

Hurzeler was asked by Sussex World why Gruda played ahead of Minteh. “We faced a low block, and we tried to keep it in narrow spaces, and that's what we did wrong,” said the German as he declined the opportunity to explain that Minteh had arrived late.

The defeat to Everton brought Albion’s three match winning streak to an end and Hurzeler was left complaining about the first half penalty.

Iliman Ndiaye capitalised when Seagulls defender Joel Veltman was punished for handball following VAR intervention.

Albion players and fans felt Veltman was fouled as he brushed the ball behind with his right hand while going to ground under pressure from Everton substitute Beto.

Referee Tim Robinson disagreed and the ninth-placed hosts were unable to find a way back into the contest, despite relentless second-half pressure.

“The VAR can't get into this situation,” said Hurzeler. “If the referee decides, then you should play on, the VAR is not necessary. It's not a clear handball. [Veltman] felt the touch, then the normal reaction is the hands are coming and then went onto the ball.”

The Premier League Match Day Centre posted: “The VAR checked for a potential penalty for handball by Veltman and deemed it as a deliberate action and recommended an on-field review. The referee then awarded a penalty to Everton.”